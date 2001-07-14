The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, focusing on Allstate’s investments strategy. This special investor event is in addition to quarterly earnings calls.

The special topic calls provide deeper insights into significant strategic and operational topics and offer additional perspective and transparency to investors as Allstate executes its strategy.

The hourlong call will start at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time and will include presentations, discussions with Allstate’s executive leaders and a question-and-answer opportunity.

An archived version of the webcast will be posted at www.allstateinvestors.com. The replay will be posted shortly after the end of the event.

To receive alerts about Allstate, enroll on the “Email Alerts” section of www.allstateinvestors.com. You can also get RSS feeds of news releases at www.allstatenewsroom.com.

Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.

