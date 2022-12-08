AVENIR CORP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 63 stocks valued at a total of $1.05Bil. The top holdings were AMT(14.70%), MSFT(12.30%), and MKL(10.14%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AVENIR CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, AVENIR CORP bought 22,783 shares of NAS:CTSO for a total holding of 2,187,782. The trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2.12.

On 08/12/2022, CytoSorbents Corp traded for a price of $1.9 per share and a market cap of $82.80Mil. The stock has returned -76.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CytoSorbents Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2.22 and a price-sales ratio of 2.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.33, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

AVENIR CORP reduced their investment in NAS:DLTR by 225,223 shares. The trade had a 2.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $158.48.

On 08/12/2022, Dollar Tree Inc traded for a price of $165.135 per share and a market cap of $37.14Bil. The stock has returned 63.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dollar Tree Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-book ratio of 4.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.64 and a price-sales ratio of 1.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, AVENIR CORP bought 3,655,214 shares of NYSE:DBRG for a total holding of 10,826,314. The trade had a 1.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $6.12.

On 08/12/2022, DigitalBridge Group Inc traded for a price of $5.715 per share and a market cap of $3.75Bil. The stock has returned -20.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DigitalBridge Group Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.24 and a price-sales ratio of 2.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 12,290 shares in NAS:ADBE, giving the stock a 0.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $407.76 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $441.105 per share and a market cap of $206.17Bil. The stock has returned -30.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 43.02, a price-book ratio of 14.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.98 and a price-sales ratio of 12.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

AVENIR CORP reduced their investment in NYSE:AMT by 10,316 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $250.93.

On 08/12/2022, American Tower Corp traded for a price of $275.82 per share and a market cap of $128.44Bil. The stock has returned 0.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Tower Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 45.36, a price-book ratio of 18.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.80 and a price-sales ratio of 12.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

