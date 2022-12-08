Financial Architects, Inc recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 57 stocks valued at a total of $79.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(29.59%), BCE(5.11%), and ABBV(4.68%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Financial Architects, Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 568,450-share investment in ARCA:SCHB. Previously, the stock had a 4.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.06 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF traded for a price of $49.905 per share and a market cap of $21.86Bil. The stock has returned -6.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a price-book ratio of 3.29.

The guru sold out of their 23,726-share investment in NAS:TSLA. Previously, the stock had a 3.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $822.98 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $881.5151 per share and a market cap of $920.82Bil. The stock has returned 22.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 105.66, a price-book ratio of 25.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 63.08 and a price-sales ratio of 14.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 272,188-share investment in ARCA:SCHD. Previously, the stock had a 3.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $75.69 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $76.7 per share and a market cap of $38.42Bil. The stock has returned 2.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a price-book ratio of 3.32.

The guru sold out of their 402,249-share investment in NAS:VTIP. Previously, the stock had a 2.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.9 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities traded for a price of $49.9336 per share and a market cap of $20.84Bil. The stock has returned 0.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 249,228-share investment in BATS:USMV. Previously, the stock had a 2.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $73.1 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $75.282 per share and a market cap of $28.92Bil. The stock has returned -0.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a price-book ratio of 4.06.

