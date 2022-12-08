ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 422 stocks valued at a total of $619.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(2.38%), MSFT(2.31%), and GNRC(1.67%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 56,987-share investment in NYSE:APTV. Previously, the stock had a 1.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $133.5 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Aptiv PLC traded for a price of $110.41 per share and a market cap of $29.97Bil. The stock has returned -33.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aptiv PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 260.05, a price-book ratio of 3.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 52.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.70 and a price-sales ratio of 1.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 2,196 shares. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $154.6.

On 08/12/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $141.1515 per share and a market cap of $1,440.01Bil. The stock has returned -14.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 126.66, a price-book ratio of 10.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.68 and a price-sales ratio of 2.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC bought 55,481 shares of NAS:TNDM for a total holding of 142,178. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $116.62.

On 08/12/2022, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc traded for a price of $53.59 per share and a market cap of $3.44Bil. The stock has returned -49.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a price-book ratio of 7.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 524.40 and a price-sales ratio of 4.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC bought 142,497 shares of NYSE:CHGG for a total holding of 269,536. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.04.

On 08/12/2022, Chegg Inc traded for a price of $22.5 per share and a market cap of $2.85Bil. The stock has returned -72.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chegg Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 72.65, a price-book ratio of 3.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.45 and a price-sales ratio of 3.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.33, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC bought 133,618 shares of NYSE:ASPN for a total holding of 510,488. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.48.

On 08/12/2022, Aspen Aerogels Inc traded for a price of $14.035 per share and a market cap of $564.55Mil. The stock has returned -61.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aspen Aerogels Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -9.00 and a price-sales ratio of 3.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

