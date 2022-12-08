RHUMBLINE ADVISERS recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 3044 stocks valued at a total of $68.52Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.34%), MSFT(4.81%), and AMZN(2.32%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were RHUMBLINE ADVISERS’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, RHUMBLINE ADVISERS bought 396,673 shares of NYSE:LIN for a total holding of 849,488. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $312.49.

On 08/12/2022, Linde PLC traded for a price of $309.28 per share and a market cap of $154.25Bil. The stock has returned 2.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Linde PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 44.86, a price-book ratio of 3.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.52 and a price-sales ratio of 4.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, RHUMBLINE ADVISERS bought 727,342 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 26,752,350. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 08/12/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $170.835 per share and a market cap of $2,746.79Bil. The stock has returned 15.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-book ratio of 47.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.40 and a price-sales ratio of 7.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, RHUMBLINE ADVISERS bought 383,796 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 12,824,415. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 08/12/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $289.3464 per share and a market cap of $2,156.97Bil. The stock has returned 0.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-book ratio of 12.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.09 and a price-sales ratio of 10.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, RHUMBLINE ADVISERS bought 570,058 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 14,987,598. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 08/12/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $141.1515 per share and a market cap of $1,440.01Bil. The stock has returned -14.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 126.66, a price-book ratio of 10.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.68 and a price-sales ratio of 2.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 543,960-share investment in NAS:CERN. Previously, the stock had a 0.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $93.94 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Cerner Corp traded for a price of $94.92 per share and a market cap of $27.92Bil. The stock has returned 20.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cerner Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 43.38, a price-book ratio of 6.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.47 and a price-sales ratio of 4.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

