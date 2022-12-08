Westwood Global Investments, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 14 stocks valued at a total of $1.57Bil. The top holdings were AMX(20.06%), ABEV(16.14%), and ITUB(15.16%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Westwood Global Investments, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Westwood Global Investments, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ABEV by 1,831,172 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2.86.

On 08/12/2022, Ambev SA traded for a price of $2.935 per share and a market cap of $46.12Bil. The stock has returned -2.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ambev SA has a price-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-book ratio of 2.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 21.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.05 and a price-sales ratio of 3.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Westwood Global Investments, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:AMX by 274,663 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.57.

On 08/12/2022, America Movil SAB de CV traded for a price of $19.26 per share and a market cap of $61.49Bil. The stock has returned 14.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, America Movil SAB de CV has a price-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-book ratio of 3.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.24 and a price-sales ratio of 1.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Westwood Global Investments, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ITUB by 1,026,500 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $5.04.

On 08/12/2022, Itau Unibanco Holding SA traded for a price of $5.175 per share and a market cap of $50.67Bil. The stock has returned 10.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a price-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-book ratio of 1.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.94 and a price-sales ratio of 1.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Westwood Global Investments, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:TS by 144,332 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.81.

On 08/12/2022, Tenaris SA traded for a price of $26.91 per share and a market cap of $15.91Bil. The stock has returned 33.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tenaris SA has a price-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-book ratio of 1.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.98 and a price-sales ratio of 1.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Westwood Global Investments, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BAP by 18,101 shares. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $137.94.

On 08/12/2022, Credicorp Ltd traded for a price of $137.5 per share and a market cap of $10.95Bil. The stock has returned 38.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Credicorp Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-book ratio of 1.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.02 and a price-sales ratio of 2.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

