Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) (“Onto Innovation,” “Onto,” or the “Company”) today announced that: Michael Plisinski, chief executive officer, and Mark Slicer, chief financial officer, and Michael Sheaffer, investor relations, will participate in the following investor conferences:

Needham’s Annual Virtual Semiconductor & SemiCap 1x1 Conference: The Onto management team will participate in the virtual conference on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Management will be available during the day for one-on-one meetings.

Jefferies’ Semiconductors, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit: The Onto management team will participate in the conference at the Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile Hotel in Chicago on August 29, 2022. Management will be available during the day for one-on-one meetings.

To schedule a meeting please contact your Needham or Jefferies salesperson.

About Onto Innovation Inc.

Onto Innovation is a leader in process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of leading-edge technologies that include: Un-patterned wafer quality; 3D metrology spanning chip features from nanometer scale transistors to large die interconnects; macro defect inspection of wafers and packages; elemental layer composition; overlay metrology; factory analytics; and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging. Our breadth of offerings across the entire semiconductor value chain helps our customers solve their most difficult yield, device performance, quality, and reliability issues. Onto Innovation strives to optimize customers’ critical path of progress by making them smarter, faster and more efficient. Headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Onto Innovation supports customers with a worldwide sales and service organization. Additional information can be found at www.ontoinnovation.com.

