ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) today published its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, which outlines the company’s commitment to ESG and includes an update on its publicly committed sustainability and diversity goals.

“Every year we make good progress across a wide spectrum of ESG initiatives that are important to our stakeholders, and 2021 was no exception. We increased the percentage of female leaders in the company, reduced CO 2 emissions from facilities, increased revenue from products certified to third-party environmental and social standards and recycled the vast majority of non-hazardous waste in our factories and warehouses, to name just a few,” said Boris Elisman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, ACCO Brands.

This year, ACCO Brands appointed an ESG Steering Committee, comprised of senior leaders across the company, to make our existing initiatives more impactful, accelerate our progress, and ensure that our ESG commitment is reflected in our business strategy, products and operations.

“I am grateful and proud of the progress we have made thus far,” noted Elisman. “We will continue this important work to meet our stakeholders’ expectations, and position ACCO Brands to achieve our ESG goals and build a sustainable and robust business for a better tomorrow.”

To learn more about ACCO Brands' ESG efforts, read the full report.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands, the Home of Great Brands Built by Great People, designs, manufactures and markets consumer and end-user products that help people work, learn, play and thrive. Our widely recognized brands include AT-A-GLANCE®, Five Star®, Kensington®, Leitz®, Mead®, PowerA®, Swingline®, Tilibra® and many others. More information about ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) can be found at www.accobrands.com.

