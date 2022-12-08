Seth Klarman recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio) is a value investor and Portfolio Manager of the investment partnership The Baupost Group, which he founded in 1983. The guru, who authored the $1,000 book "Margin of Safety," received an economics degree at Cornell University and an MBA at Harvard University.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 52 stocks valued at a total of $6.74Bil. The top holdings were LBTYK(15.87%), QRVO(9.75%), and VSAT(7.40%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:INTC by 7,868,000 shares. The trade had a 4.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.36.

On 08/12/2022, Intel Corp traded for a price of $36.11 per share and a market cap of $148.27Bil. The stock has returned -29.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-book ratio of 1.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.63 and a price-sales ratio of 2.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 18,000,000 shares in NAS:WBD, giving the stock a 3.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.65 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc traded for a price of $13.68 per share and a market cap of $33.21Bil. The stock has returned -52.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.24 and a price-sales ratio of 0.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 8,000,000 shares in NYSE:EDU, giving the stock a 2.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.66 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc traded for a price of $25.25 per share and a market cap of $4.43Bil. The stock has returned 25.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -3.56 and a price-sales ratio of 3.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 75,076 shares. The trade had a 2.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.5.

On 08/12/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $122.65 per share and a market cap of $1,592.94Bil. The stock has returned -11.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-book ratio of 6.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.94 and a price-sales ratio of 5.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:NXST by 869,881 shares. The trade had a 1.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $169.15.

On 08/12/2022, Nexstar Media Group Inc traded for a price of $201.81 per share and a market cap of $7.83Bil. The stock has returned 39.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nexstar Media Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-book ratio of 2.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.27 and a price-sales ratio of 1.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

