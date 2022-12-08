David Abrams recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

David Abrams (Trades, Portfolio) founded Abrams Capital Management in 1999, where he is the CEO and portfolio manager. Before establishing the Boston-based firm, he worked with Baupost’s Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio) for 10 years.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 18 stocks valued at a total of $3.72Bil. The top holdings were LAD(17.37%), CHNG(10.52%), and ABG(9.64%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were David Abrams (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, David Abrams (Trades, Portfolio) bought 3,908,261 shares of NYSE:CPNG for a total holding of 13,603,071. The trade had a 1.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.39.

On 08/12/2022, Coupang Inc traded for a price of $18.87 per share and a market cap of $33.26Bil. The stock has returned -44.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coupang Inc has a price-book ratio of 16.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -27.11 and a price-sales ratio of 1.69.

The guru sold out of their 3,811,513-share investment in NYSE:NUVB. Previously, the stock had a 0.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $5.86 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Nuvation Bio Inc traded for a price of $5.445 per share and a market cap of $1.19Bil. The stock has returned -49.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Nuvation Bio Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.58 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -12.19.

The guru established a new position worth 3,811,513 shares in NYSE:NUVB, giving the stock a 0.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $5.17 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Nuvation Bio Inc traded for a price of $2.88 per share and a market cap of $628.54Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nuvation Bio Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.89 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.82.

David Abrams (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:UHAL by 25,061 shares. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $616.93.

On 08/12/2022, Amerco Inc traded for a price of $569.23 per share and a market cap of $11.16Bil. The stock has returned -13.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amerco Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-book ratio of 1.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.14 and a price-sales ratio of 1.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, David Abrams (Trades, Portfolio) bought 1,000,000 shares of NAS:CTLP for a total holding of 3,090,000. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $7.6.

On 08/12/2022, Cantaloupe Inc traded for a price of $6.68 per share and a market cap of $475.02Mil. The stock has returned -33.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cantaloupe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 167.00, a price-book ratio of 3.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 49.76 and a price-sales ratio of 2.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

