Capital Analysts, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

601 OFFICE CENTER DRIVE FORT WASHINGTON, PA 19034

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 993 stocks valued at a total of $1.44Bil. The top holdings were IVV(7.57%), SPLG(4.74%), and IEFA(3.93%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Capital Analysts, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Capital Analysts, LLC bought 599,337 shares of ARCA:HYDW for a total holding of 621,604. The trade had a 1.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.89.

On 08/12/2022, Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.1 per share and a market cap of $1.26Bil. The stock has returned -4.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Capital Analysts, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:HYLB by 747,356 shares. The trade had a 1.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.3.

On 08/12/2022, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $36.1 per share and a market cap of $4.47Bil. The stock has returned -5.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 310,699 shares in BATS:IAGG, giving the stock a 1.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.64 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund traded for a price of $51.13 per share and a market cap of $3.72Bil. The stock has returned -7.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Capital Analysts, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:BNDX by 178,820 shares. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.4.

On 08/12/2022, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.87 per share and a market cap of $46.17Bil. The stock has returned -8.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a price-book ratio of 1.75.

Capital Analysts, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:FNCL by 131,018 shares. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.69.

On 08/12/2022, Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF traded for a price of $50.67 per share and a market cap of $1.64Bil. The stock has returned -6.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a price-book ratio of 1.38.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.