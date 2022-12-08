Gibson Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 45 stocks valued at a total of $338.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(53.44%), VNQ(27.25%), and VIG(3.85%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Gibson Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Gibson Capital, LLC bought 9,711 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 957,377. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $205.06.

On 08/12/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $214.94 per share and a market cap of $281.35Bil. The stock has returned -5.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a price-book ratio of 3.29.

During the quarter, Gibson Capital, LLC bought 17,257 shares of ARCA:VNQ for a total holding of 1,011,898. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.24.

On 08/12/2022, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF traded for a price of $101.72 per share and a market cap of $42.26Bil. The stock has returned -1.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a price-book ratio of 2.50.

The guru established a new position worth 81,050 shares in NYSE:MLNK, giving the stock a 0.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.21 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, MeridianLink Inc traded for a price of $18.19 per share and a market cap of $1.47Bil. The stock has returned -27.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MeridianLink Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.68 and a price-sales ratio of 5.22.

The guru established a new position worth 9,507 shares in ARCA:AVDV, giving the stock a 0.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $58.73 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $57.29 per share and a market cap of $1.73Bil. The stock has returned -12.13% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a price-book ratio of 0.91.

The guru established a new position worth 5,764 shares in ARCA:ITOT, giving the stock a 0.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $91.05 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $95.34 per share and a market cap of $44.20Bil. The stock has returned -5.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a price-book ratio of 3.30.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

