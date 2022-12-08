Morningstar Investment Services LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Morningstar Investment Services, Inc. is an investment management firm based out of Chicago, Illinois. The company was originally established in 2000 and current continues to operate as a subsidiary of its parent company Morningstar Inc. Morningstar Investment Services conducts its research externally, utilizing a fundamental, quantitative, and qualitative methodology to make its investment decisions. The company invests in the public equity markets within the United States, allocating its assets across a variety of sectors. Morningstar Investment Services invests most heavily in the finance sector, which alone makes up over a third of the firm’s total asset allocations, and also invests in the services, utilities and telecommunications, consumer noncyclical, information technology, health care, and energy sectors, among other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The firm’s top holdings include Vanguard Index FDS, Vanguard BD Index FD Inc., Philip Morris International Inc., Vanguard Tax Managed International FD, General Electric Co., Ventas, Realty Income Corp., and Market Vectors ETF, in order of decreasing allocation. Morningstar Investment Services now operates with 55 total employees of which 7 are investment professionals. Morningstar Investment Services manages over $6.8 billion in total assets under management spread across approximately 44,500 total accounts, all of which are discretionary accounts. Both of the firm’s total number of accounts and total assets under management have been increasing in recent years with its total number of accounts growing significantly from just under 16,000 back in 2010 to its current amount and its total assets under management increasing significantly as well from $1.5 billion back in 2010 to well over four times that amount today. Morningstar Investment Services mainly caters to individuals, which alone makes up over three quarters of the firm’s client base and makes up over half of the firm’s total attributed assets, and also provides services to a variety of other clientele.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 218 stocks valued at a total of $7.46Bil. The top holdings were BND(9.87%), VTI(7.84%), and ENB(3.33%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 729,745-share investment in NAS:META. Previously, the stock had a 1.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $193.38 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $180.5 per share and a market cap of $485.10Bil. The stock has returned -50.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-book ratio of 3.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.41 and a price-sales ratio of 4.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 219,149-share investment in NYSE:ELV. Previously, the stock had a 1.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $494.66 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Elevance Health Inc traded for a price of $491.7 per share and a market cap of $118.01Bil. The stock has returned 35.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Elevance Health Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-book ratio of 3.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.35 and a price-sales ratio of 0.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 29,489 shares. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.07.

On 08/12/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $121.68 per share and a market cap of $1,593.38Bil. The stock has returned -11.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-book ratio of 6.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.94 and a price-sales ratio of 5.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MA by 212,046 shares. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $344.59.

On 08/12/2022, Mastercard Inc traded for a price of $354.27 per share and a market cap of $342.36Bil. The stock has returned -1.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mastercard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-book ratio of 55.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.23 and a price-sales ratio of 16.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought 423,931 shares of NYSE:JPM for a total holding of 604,128. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $124.09.

On 08/12/2022, JPMorgan Chase & Co traded for a price of $122.13 per share and a market cap of $358.16Bil. The stock has returned -22.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-book ratio of 1.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.46 and a price-sales ratio of 3.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.