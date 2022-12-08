L & S Advisors Inc recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 188 stocks valued at a total of $531.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(16.54%), AAPL(4.28%), and MSFT(3.20%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were L & S Advisors Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, L & S Advisors Inc bought 196,216 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 232,566. The trade had a 13.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.8.

On 08/12/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $427.1 per share and a market cap of $388.57Bil. The stock has returned -2.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-book ratio of 3.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.20 and a price-sales ratio of 3.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 38,571 shares in NAS:SGEN, giving the stock a 1.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $144.11 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Seagen Inc traded for a price of $170.14 per share and a market cap of $31.38Bil. The stock has returned 8.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Seagen Inc has a price-book ratio of 10.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -45.18 and a price-sales ratio of 17.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, L & S Advisors Inc bought 19,812 shares of NYSE:LLY for a total holding of 38,098. The trade had a 1.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $299.95.

On 08/12/2022, Eli Lilly and Co traded for a price of $308.08 per share and a market cap of $292.73Bil. The stock has returned 18.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 49.86, a price-book ratio of 34.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.54 and a price-sales ratio of 9.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 100,781 shares in NAS:MDLZ, giving the stock a 1.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $63.16 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Mondelez International Inc traded for a price of $64.2 per share and a market cap of $87.99Bil. The stock has returned 5.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mondelez International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-book ratio of 3.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.67 and a price-sales ratio of 3.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, L & S Advisors Inc bought 36,087 shares of NAS:PEP for a total holding of 38,836. The trade had a 1.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.33.

On 08/12/2022, PepsiCo Inc traded for a price of $177.33 per share and a market cap of $244.73Bil. The stock has returned 17.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PepsiCo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-book ratio of 13.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.68 and a price-sales ratio of 3.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

