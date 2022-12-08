WEIK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 104 stocks valued at a total of $219.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(8.43%), BRK.B(6.44%), and PGR(5.61%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WEIK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 7,528 shares in NAS:META, giving the stock a 0.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $193.38 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $180.5 per share and a market cap of $485.10Bil. The stock has returned -50.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-book ratio of 3.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.41 and a price-sales ratio of 4.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 3,430 shares in NYSE:IBM, giving the stock a 0.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $134.89 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, International Business Machines Corp traded for a price of $134.01 per share and a market cap of $121.04Bil. The stock has returned 2.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Business Machines Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-book ratio of 6.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.53 and a price-sales ratio of 2.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

WEIK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT reduced their investment in NYSE:DIS by 3,510 shares. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.41.

On 08/12/2022, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $121.57 per share and a market cap of $221.63Bil. The stock has returned -32.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 83.85, a price-book ratio of 2.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.48 and a price-sales ratio of 2.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, WEIK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT bought 1,175 shares of NYSE:HD for a total holding of 11,565. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $295.3.

On 08/12/2022, The Home Depot Inc traded for a price of $314.89 per share and a market cap of $323.63Bil. The stock has returned -3.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Home Depot Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.13 and a price-sales ratio of 2.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 4,670-share investment in NYSE:MSGE. Previously, the stock had a 0.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $67.77 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp traded for a price of $63.66 per share and a market cap of $2.18Bil. The stock has returned -6.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -11.87 and a price-sales ratio of 2.90.

