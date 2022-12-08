Horizon Investments, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 459 stocks valued at a total of $3.16Bil. The top holdings were BIL(27.24%), SPYV(4.57%), and QQQ(4.00%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Horizon Investments, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Horizon Investments, LLC bought 9,083,550 shares of ARCA:BIL for a total holding of 9,410,567. The trade had a 26.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.27.

On 08/12/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.45 per share and a market cap of $17.37Bil. The stock has returned 0.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Horizon Investments, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:USMV by 1,580,048 shares. The trade had a 3.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.1.

On 08/12/2022, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $75.74 per share and a market cap of $29.09Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a price-book ratio of 4.07.

Horizon Investments, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPDW by 3,543,261 shares. The trade had a 3.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.13.

On 08/12/2022, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF traded for a price of $30.93 per share and a market cap of $12.19Bil. The stock has returned -14.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a price-book ratio of 1.49.

Horizon Investments, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:DGRW by 1,442,200 shares. The trade had a 2.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.41.

On 08/12/2022, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund traded for a price of $62.46 per share and a market cap of $7.02Bil. The stock has returned 2.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a price-book ratio of 5.51.

Horizon Investments, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:RSP by 535,344 shares. The trade had a 2.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $145.8.

On 08/12/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF traded for a price of $151.62 per share and a market cap of $33.11Bil. The stock has returned -0.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a price-book ratio of 2.86.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

