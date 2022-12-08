GoodHaven Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 27 stocks valued at a total of $136.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(18.21%), GOOG(13.77%), and JEF(9.23%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GoodHaven Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 11,077-share investment in NYSE:Y. Previously, the stock had a 5.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $836.63 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Alleghany Corp traded for a price of $838.5 per share and a market cap of $11.28Bil. The stock has returned 22.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alleghany Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-book ratio of 1.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.49 and a price-sales ratio of 0.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

GoodHaven Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:GOLD by 194,800 shares. The trade had a 2.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.74.

On 08/12/2022, Barrick Gold Corp traded for a price of $16.74 per share and a market cap of $29.64Bil. The stock has returned -14.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Barrick Gold Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-book ratio of 1.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.26 and a price-sales ratio of 2.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, GoodHaven Capital Management, LLC bought 103,425 shares of NYSE:STOR for a total holding of 316,180. The trade had a 1.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.7.

On 08/12/2022, STORE Capital Corp traded for a price of $29.22 per share and a market cap of $8.26Bil. The stock has returned -13.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, STORE Capital Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-book ratio of 1.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.44 and a price-sales ratio of 9.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, GoodHaven Capital Management, LLC bought 10,370 shares of NYSE:RH for a total holding of 14,210. The trade had a 1.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $297.27.

On 08/12/2022, RH traded for a price of $307.56 per share and a market cap of $7.59Bil. The stock has returned -58.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, RH has a price-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-book ratio of 5.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.33 and a price-sales ratio of 2.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 6,132 shares in NYSE:GS, giving the stock a 1.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $311.64 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc traded for a price of $353.82 per share and a market cap of $120.78Bil. The stock has returned -12.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-book ratio of 1.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.88 and a price-sales ratio of 2.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

