Employees Retirement System of Texas recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 708 stocks valued at a total of $6.98Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.80%), MSFT(4.11%), and GOOG(2.22%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Employees Retirement System of Texas’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 165,000 shares in NYSE:WM, giving the stock a 0.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $156.66 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Waste Management Inc traded for a price of $171.74 per share and a market cap of $70.99Bil. The stock has returned 16.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Waste Management Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.55, a price-book ratio of 9.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.36 and a price-sales ratio of 3.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 155,000 shares in NYSE:IBM, giving the stock a 0.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $134.89 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, International Business Machines Corp traded for a price of $134.01 per share and a market cap of $121.04Bil. The stock has returned 2.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Business Machines Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-book ratio of 6.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.53 and a price-sales ratio of 2.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 157,826 shares in NAS:EA, giving the stock a 0.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $127.5 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Electronic Arts Inc traded for a price of $131.37 per share and a market cap of $36.53Bil. The stock has returned -4.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Electronic Arts Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 41.58, a price-book ratio of 4.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 17.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.55 and a price-sales ratio of 5.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought 597,690 shares of NYSE:COLD for a total holding of 689,382. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.8.

On 08/12/2022, Americold Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $32.45 per share and a market cap of $8.74Bil. The stock has returned -9.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Americold Realty Trust Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 31.45 and a price-sales ratio of 3.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 55,000 shares in NYSE:MCK, giving the stock a 0.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $319.73 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, McKesson Corp traded for a price of $365.2 per share and a market cap of $52.49Bil. The stock has returned 85.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, McKesson Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 38.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.84 and a price-sales ratio of 0.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

