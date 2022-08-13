CONTRARIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 37 stocks valued at a total of $540.00Mil. The top holdings were VALE(20.51%), GGB(17.40%), and PBR(15.77%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CONTRARIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.’s top five trades of the quarter.

CONTRARIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. reduced their investment in NYSE:ARCH by 183,022 shares. The trade had a 3.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $158.75.

On 08/13/2022, Arch Resources Inc traded for a price of $151.7 per share and a market cap of $2.81Bil. The stock has returned 123.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Arch Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 3.08, a price-book ratio of 2.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.36 and a price-sales ratio of 0.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

CONTRARIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. reduced their investment in NYSE:VALE by 409,457 shares. The trade had a 1.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.13.

On 08/13/2022, Vale SA traded for a price of $13.6 per share and a market cap of $63.39Bil. The stock has returned -20.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vale SA has a price-earnings ratio of 3.27, a price-book ratio of 1.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.48 and a price-sales ratio of 1.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 138,373 shares in NAS:FYBR, giving the stock a 0.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.61 during the quarter.

On 08/13/2022, Frontier Communications Parent Inc traded for a price of $27.18 per share and a market cap of $6.66Bil. The stock has returned -9.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Frontier Communications Parent Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-book ratio of 1.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.11 and a price-sales ratio of 1.49.

CONTRARIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. reduced their investment in NAS:ASTL by 388,982 shares. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.63.

On 08/13/2022, Algoma Steel Group Inc traded for a price of $9.48 per share and a market cap of $1.00Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Algoma Steel Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 1.85, a price-book ratio of 1.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.40 and a price-sales ratio of 0.40.

CONTRARIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. reduced their investment in NYSE:GGB by 622,951 shares. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $5.62.

On 08/13/2022, Gerdau SA traded for a price of $5.13 per share and a market cap of $8.67Bil. The stock has returned -4.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gerdau SA has a price-earnings ratio of 2.75, a price-book ratio of 0.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.91 and a price-sales ratio of 0.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

