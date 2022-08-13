FRONT BARNETT ASSOCIATES LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

FRONT BARNETT ASSOCIATES LLC CHICAGO, IL 60602

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 113 stocks valued at a total of $821.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(12.17%), TMO(6.38%), and GOOGL(4.69%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FRONT BARNETT ASSOCIATES LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

FRONT BARNETT ASSOCIATES LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:TMO by 10,262 shares. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $551.06.

On 08/13/2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc traded for a price of $603.21 per share and a market cap of $236.33Bil. The stock has returned 11.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-book ratio of 5.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.91 and a price-sales ratio of 5.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

FRONT BARNETT ASSOCIATES LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:EL by 13,200 shares. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $253.99.

On 08/13/2022, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc traded for a price of $275.38 per share and a market cap of $98.41Bil. The stock has returned -15.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-book ratio of 16.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.78 and a price-sales ratio of 5.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

FRONT BARNETT ASSOCIATES LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:APH by 33,600 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.62.

On 08/13/2022, Amphenol Corp traded for a price of $79.48 per share and a market cap of $47.28Bil. The stock has returned 8.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amphenol Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-book ratio of 7.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.11 and a price-sales ratio of 4.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

FRONT BARNETT ASSOCIATES LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:DHR by 8,382 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $260.33.

On 08/13/2022, Danaher Corp traded for a price of $297.75 per share and a market cap of $216.60Bil. The stock has returned -4.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Danaher Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-book ratio of 4.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.14 and a price-sales ratio of 7.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, FRONT BARNETT ASSOCIATES LLC bought 9,433 shares of NYSE:ABBV for a total holding of 16,069. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $152.95.

On 08/13/2022, AbbVie Inc traded for a price of $142.6 per share and a market cap of $252.13Bil. The stock has returned 28.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AbbVie Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-book ratio of 17.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.86 and a price-sales ratio of 4.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

