LOCKHEED MARTIN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co is an investment management firm based out of Bethesda, Maryland. The company was originally established in 1997 by its parent company Lockheed Martin Corp. and continues to operate as a subsidiary, specifically as the asset management segment for Lockheed Martin. As the investment management arm, Lockheed Martin Investment Management is responsible for managing the retirement plans of Lockheed Martin Corp. Lockheed Martin Investment Management conducts its research internally, utilizing a fundamental methodology with an in-depth financial analysis to make its investment decisions. The company’s fiduciary responsibilities include “the establishment of investment policies and strategies governing the investment of assets in various employee trust funds, and the appointment, removal, and monitoring of external investment managers and other service providers who exercise delegated authority over the investment and custody of trust Assets.” Lockheed Martin Investment Management invests in the public equity, alternatives, fixed income, and derivatives markets on a global scale, allocating its assets across a wide range of sectors. The company invests most heavily in the finance sector, which alone makes up over half of the firm’s total asset allocations, and also invests in the information technology, health care, industrials, consumer staples, and energy sectors, among other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. Lockheed Martin Investment Management holds its allocations for just over 7 quarters on average and holds its top 10 allocations, which makes up almost three quarters of its total allocations, for 7.9 quarters on average. In the most recent quarter, Lockheed Martin Investment Management had a turnover rate of approximately 37.5%. The company is owned through a controlling majority by the parent company Lockheed Martin Corp., which alone makes up over two thirds of the total ownership in the company, with the remaining ownership split amongst key executives of the firm.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 149 stocks valued at a total of $1.47Bil. The top holdings were BND(9.56%), IVOO(6.35%), and IEMG(5.75%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LOCKHEED MARTIN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 127,220 shares in NYSE:JNJ, giving the stock a 1.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $178.16 during the quarter.

On 08/13/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $165.3 per share and a market cap of $434.60Bil. The stock has returned -3.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-book ratio of 5.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.69 and a price-sales ratio of 4.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

LOCKHEED MARTIN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO reduced their investment in NYSE:CB by 89,818 shares. The trade had a 1.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $206.12.

On 08/13/2022, Chubb Ltd traded for a price of $197.55 per share and a market cap of $82.62Bil. The stock has returned 10.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chubb Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-book ratio of 1.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.43 and a price-sales ratio of 2.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 221,870 shares in NYSE:HIG, giving the stock a 0.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $70.13 during the quarter.

On 08/13/2022, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc traded for a price of $68.96 per share and a market cap of $22.28Bil. The stock has returned 3.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-book ratio of 1.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.67 and a price-sales ratio of 1.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

LOCKHEED MARTIN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 3,776 shares. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.07.

On 08/13/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $121.68 per share and a market cap of $1,593.38Bil. The stock has returned -11.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-book ratio of 6.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.94 and a price-sales ratio of 5.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

LOCKHEED MARTIN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO reduced their investment in NYSE:CRM by 49,980 shares. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $177.26.

On 08/13/2022, Salesforce Inc traded for a price of $189.89 per share and a market cap of $188.94Bil. The stock has returned -23.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Salesforce Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 184.37, a price-book ratio of 3.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 50.75 and a price-sales ratio of 6.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.