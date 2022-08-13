CIBC WORLD MARKETS CORP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 587 stocks valued at a total of $10.48Bil. The top holdings were PM(13.81%), GOOG(11.11%), and MSFT(5.47%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CIBC WORLD MARKETS CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, CIBC WORLD MARKETS CORP bought 7,096,927 shares of NYSE:PM for a total holding of 14,659,699. The trade had a 6.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $101.83.

On 08/13/2022, Philip Morris International Inc traded for a price of $99.24 per share and a market cap of $153.84Bil. The stock has returned 4.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Philip Morris International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.77 and a price-sales ratio of 4.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, CIBC WORLD MARKETS CORP bought 2,225,287 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 3,623,007. The trade had a 2.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 08/13/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $143.55 per share and a market cap of $1,462.42Bil. The stock has returned -13.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 128.62, a price-book ratio of 11.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.13 and a price-sales ratio of 3.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, CIBC WORLD MARKETS CORP bought 3,189,680 shares of NYSE:C for a total holding of 8,359,832. The trade had a 1.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.08.

On 08/13/2022, Citigroup Inc traded for a price of $54.38 per share and a market cap of $105.32Bil. The stock has returned -23.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Citigroup Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-book ratio of 0.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.32 and a price-sales ratio of 1.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, CIBC WORLD MARKETS CORP bought 533,088 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 2,230,489. The trade had a 1.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 08/13/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $291.91 per share and a market cap of $2,177.03Bil. The stock has returned 1.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-book ratio of 13.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.29 and a price-sales ratio of 11.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

CIBC WORLD MARKETS CORP reduced their investment in NAS:TXN by 779,200 shares. The trade had a 1.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.47.

On 08/13/2022, Texas Instruments Inc traded for a price of $185.38 per share and a market cap of $169.38Bil. The stock has returned 1.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Texas Instruments Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-book ratio of 12.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.22 and a price-sales ratio of 8.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

