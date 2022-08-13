SKBA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 75 stocks valued at a total of $500.00Mil. The top holdings were COP(3.72%), AIG(3.54%), and MRK(3.42%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SKBA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 37,300-share investment in NYSE:WMT. Previously, the stock had a 1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $138.51 during the quarter.

On 08/13/2022, Walmart Inc traded for a price of $132.22 per share and a market cap of $362.43Bil. The stock has returned -9.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Walmart Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-book ratio of 4.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.76 and a price-sales ratio of 0.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, SKBA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 78,800 shares of NYSE:WFC for a total holding of 228,600. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.96.

On 08/13/2022, Wells Fargo & Co traded for a price of $45.94 per share and a market cap of $174.25Bil. The stock has returned -8.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wells Fargo & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-book ratio of 1.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.90 and a price-sales ratio of 2.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

SKBA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AZN by 44,900 shares. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $65.62.

On 08/13/2022, AstraZeneca PLC traded for a price of $66.64 per share and a market cap of $204.87Bil. The stock has returned 18.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AstraZeneca PLC has a price-book ratio of 5.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 34.53 and a price-sales ratio of 4.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, SKBA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 62,500 shares of NAS:KHC for a total holding of 346,720. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.03.

On 08/13/2022, The Kraft Heinz Co traded for a price of $38.67 per share and a market cap of $47.39Bil. The stock has returned 7.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Kraft Heinz Co has a price-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-book ratio of 0.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.17 and a price-sales ratio of 1.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, SKBA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 44,360 shares of NYSE:TAP for a total holding of 143,110. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.7.

On 08/13/2022, Molson Coors Beverage Co traded for a price of $56.71 per share and a market cap of $12.30Bil. The stock has returned 15.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Molson Coors Beverage Co has a price-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-book ratio of 0.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.31 and a price-sales ratio of 1.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

