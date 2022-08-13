SCOGGIN MANAGEMENT LP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

654 Madison Avenue, 10th Floor New York, NY 10065

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 49 stocks valued at a total of $211.00Mil. The top holdings were ESI(6.97%), SPY(4.48%), and APO(4.03%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SCOGGIN MANAGEMENT LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 25,000 shares in ARCA:SPY, giving the stock a 4.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $408.8 during the quarter.

On 08/13/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $427.1 per share and a market cap of $388.57Bil. The stock has returned -2.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-book ratio of 3.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.20 and a price-sales ratio of 3.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

SCOGGIN MANAGEMENT LP reduced their investment in NAS:ASTL by 550,000 shares. The trade had a 1.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.63.

On 08/13/2022, Algoma Steel Group Inc traded for a price of $9.48 per share and a market cap of $1.00Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Algoma Steel Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 1.85, a price-book ratio of 1.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.40 and a price-sales ratio of 0.40.

SCOGGIN MANAGEMENT LP reduced their investment in NYSE:APO by 83,755 shares. The trade had a 1.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.53.

On 08/13/2022, Apollo Global Management Inc traded for a price of $61 per share and a market cap of $34.83Bil. The stock has returned 6.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apollo Global Management Inc has a price-book ratio of 9.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.00 and a price-sales ratio of 6.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 250,000-share investment in NYSE:T. Previously, the stock had a 1.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.91 during the quarter.

On 08/13/2022, AT&T Inc traded for a price of $18.27 per share and a market cap of $130.19Bil. The stock has returned -6.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AT&T Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-book ratio of 1.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.88 and a price-sales ratio of 0.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, SCOGGIN MANAGEMENT LP bought 177,021 shares of NAS:WBD for a total holding of 237,500. The trade had a 1.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.65.

On 08/13/2022, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc traded for a price of $13.68 per share and a market cap of $33.21Bil. The stock has returned -52.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.24 and a price-sales ratio of 0.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.