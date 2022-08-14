EARNEST PARTNERS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1180 PEACHTREE STREET NE, SUITE 2300 ATLANTA, GA 30309

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1190 stocks valued at a total of $15.01Bil. The top holdings were RJF(1.96%), HLI(1.92%), and FORM(1.81%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were EARNEST PARTNERS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

EARNEST PARTNERS LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VIVO by 3,426,953 shares. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.66.

On 08/14/2022, Meridian Bioscience Inc traded for a price of $32.71 per share and a market cap of $1.43Bil. The stock has returned 63.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meridian Bioscience Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.38, a price-book ratio of 3.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.27 and a price-sales ratio of 4.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

EARNEST PARTNERS LLC reduced their investment in NAS:CCMP by 1,462,121 shares. The trade had a 1.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $177.29.

On 08/14/2022, CMC Materials Inc traded for a price of $173.69 per share and a market cap of $4.97Bil. The stock has returned 19.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CMC Materials Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 45.47, a price-book ratio of 5.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.64 and a price-sales ratio of 4.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

EARNEST PARTNERS LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MANT by 1,545,575 shares. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $89.34.

On 08/14/2022, Mantech International Corp traded for a price of $95.77 per share and a market cap of $3.92Bil. The stock has returned 17.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mantech International Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-book ratio of 2.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.70 and a price-sales ratio of 1.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

EARNEST PARTNERS LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:SWCH by 4,022,135 shares. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.29.

On 08/14/2022, Switch Inc traded for a price of $33.89 per share and a market cap of $5.31Bil. The stock has returned 41.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Switch Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-book ratio of 6.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.13 and a price-sales ratio of 8.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 1,934,981 shares in NYSE:SPXC, giving the stock a 0.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.3 during the quarter.

On 08/14/2022, SPX Corp traded for a price of $62.15 per share and a market cap of $2.81Bil. The stock has returned -4.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SPX Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-book ratio of 2.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.41 and a price-sales ratio of 2.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

