ROBOTTI ROBERT recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 70 stocks valued at a total of $409.00Mil. The top holdings were BLDR(23.46%), TDW(14.19%), and WFG(6.15%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ROBOTTI ROBERT’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, ROBOTTI ROBERT bought 82,997 shares of NYSE:TDW for a total holding of 2,669,271. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.85.

On 08/14/2022, Tidewater Inc traded for a price of $20.58 per share and a market cap of $940.71Mil. The stock has returned 79.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tidewater Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3659.54 and a price-sales ratio of 1.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

ROBOTTI ROBERT reduced their investment in NYSE:WFG by 92,167 shares. The trade had a 1.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.23.

On 08/14/2022, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd traded for a price of $95.35 per share and a market cap of $8.25Bil. The stock has returned 31.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 3.78, a price-book ratio of 1.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.82 and a price-sales ratio of 0.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 361,201-share investment in NAS:VWTR. Previously, the stock had a 1.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.91 during the quarter.

On 08/14/2022, Vidler Water Resources Inc traded for a price of $15.75 per share and a market cap of $288.22Mil. The stock has returned 46.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vidler Water Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-book ratio of 1.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.62 and a price-sales ratio of 10.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, ROBOTTI ROBERT bought 46,740 shares of NYSE:LPX for a total holding of 73,880. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.12.

On 08/14/2022, Louisiana-Pacific Corp traded for a price of $61.05 per share and a market cap of $4.51Bil. The stock has returned 2.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Louisiana-Pacific Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 3.72, a price-book ratio of 3.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.25 and a price-sales ratio of 1.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, ROBOTTI ROBERT bought 50,420 shares of NYSE:SKY for a total holding of 262,870. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.62.

On 08/14/2022, Skyline Champion Corp traded for a price of $69.51 per share and a market cap of $3.95Bil. The stock has returned 11.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Skyline Champion Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-book ratio of 4.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.77 and a price-sales ratio of 1.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

