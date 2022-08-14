WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 235 stocks valued at a total of $12.70Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.95%), GOOGL(2.95%), and MSFT(2.84%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP reduced their investment in NYSE:ZEN by 775,820 shares. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.94.

On 08/14/2022, Zendesk Inc traded for a price of $76.51 per share and a market cap of $9.44Bil. The stock has returned -38.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zendesk Inc has a price-book ratio of 28.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -49.23 and a price-sales ratio of 6.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP reduced their investment in NAS:IRWD by 6,218,288 shares. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.79.

On 08/14/2022, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $11.75 per share and a market cap of $1.80Bil. The stock has returned -15.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-book ratio of 3.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.20 and a price-sales ratio of 4.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 939,288 shares in NAS:LNTH, giving the stock a 0.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $62.92 during the quarter.

On 08/14/2022, Lantheus Holdings Inc traded for a price of $83.15 per share and a market cap of $5.72Bil. The stock has returned 216.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lantheus Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 193.37, a price-book ratio of 10.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 50.44 and a price-sales ratio of 8.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 3.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP bought 582,762 shares of NYSE:WCC for a total holding of 1,269,542. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $123.34.

On 08/14/2022, WESCO International Inc traded for a price of $140.24 per share and a market cap of $7.12Bil. The stock has returned 19.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, WESCO International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-book ratio of 1.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.56 and a price-sales ratio of 0.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP reduced their investment in NAS:INTU by 138,765 shares. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $415.14.

On 08/14/2022, Intuit Inc traded for a price of $486.66 per share and a market cap of $137.28Bil. The stock has returned -8.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuit Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 55.18, a price-book ratio of 8.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.51 and a price-sales ratio of 10.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

