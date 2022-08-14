VALUEWORKS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 37 stocks valued at a total of $242.00Mil. The top holdings were WLL(12.69%), UNFI(7.67%), and MSB(7.36%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were VALUEWORKS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 377,974-share investment in OTCPK:UNTC. Previously, the stock had a 7.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $57.3 during the quarter.

On 08/14/2022, Unit Corp traded for a price of $60 per share and a market cap of $586.79Mil. The stock has returned 225.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Unit Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.18, a price-book ratio of 2.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.83 and a price-sales ratio of 0.90.

The guru established a new position worth 38,045 shares in NAS:NFLX, giving the stock a 2.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $224.13 during the quarter.

On 08/14/2022, Netflix Inc traded for a price of $249.3 per share and a market cap of $110.87Bil. The stock has returned -51.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Netflix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-book ratio of 5.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.97 and a price-sales ratio of 3.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

VALUEWORKS LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:WLL by 56,902 shares. The trade had a 1.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.77.

On 08/14/2022, Whiting Petroleum Corp traded for a price of $68.03 per share and a market cap of $2.67Bil. The stock has returned 25.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Whiting Petroleum Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-book ratio of 1.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.49 and a price-sales ratio of 1.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, VALUEWORKS LLC bought 57,185 shares of NAS:MU for a total holding of 97,185. The trade had a 1.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.07.

On 08/14/2022, Micron Technology Inc traded for a price of $65.04 per share and a market cap of $71.75Bil. The stock has returned -6.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Micron Technology Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-book ratio of 1.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.84 and a price-sales ratio of 2.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, VALUEWORKS LLC bought 78,550 shares of NYSE:AL for a total holding of 205,253. The trade had a 1.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $38.

On 08/14/2022, Air Lease Corp traded for a price of $40.05 per share and a market cap of $4.44Bil. The stock has returned -6.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Air Lease Corp has a price-book ratio of 0.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.75 and a price-sales ratio of 2.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

