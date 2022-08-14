GSI Capital Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

23 Corporate Plaza Newport Beach, CA 92660

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 32 stocks valued at a total of $227.00Mil. The top holdings were EQR(7.38%), PLD(6.68%), and O(5.65%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 226,658-share investment in NYSE:VTR. Previously, the stock had a 5.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $56.08 during the quarter.

On 08/14/2022, Ventas Inc traded for a price of $52.46 per share and a market cap of $20.97Bil. The stock has returned -4.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ventas Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 1049.20, a price-book ratio of 1.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.90 and a price-sales ratio of 5.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 223,972-share investment in NYSE:FR. Previously, the stock had a 5.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.88 during the quarter.

On 08/14/2022, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $55.28 per share and a market cap of $7.30Bil. The stock has returned 3.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-book ratio of 3.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.43 and a price-sales ratio of 14.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 93,046-share investment in NYSE:LSI. Previously, the stock had a 4.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $123.73 during the quarter.

On 08/14/2022, Life Storage Inc traded for a price of $135.57 per share and a market cap of $11.44Bil. The stock has returned 15.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Life Storage Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.06, a price-book ratio of 3.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.80 and a price-sales ratio of 12.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 406,772 shares in NYSE:PEAK, giving the stock a 4.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.36 during the quarter.

On 08/14/2022, Healthpeak Properties Inc traded for a price of $28.37 per share and a market cap of $15.31Bil. The stock has returned -15.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Healthpeak Properties Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 69.20, a price-book ratio of 2.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.06 and a price-sales ratio of 7.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 575,749-share investment in NAS:HST. Previously, the stock had a 4.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.07 during the quarter.

On 08/14/2022, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc traded for a price of $19.53 per share and a market cap of $13.96Bil. The stock has returned 21.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-book ratio of 2.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.97 and a price-sales ratio of 3.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.