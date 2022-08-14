Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 38 stocks valued at a total of $1.48Bil. The top holdings were EFA(23.80%), EEM(22.46%), and IEMG(12.64%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought 3,505,000 shares of ARCA:EFA for a total holding of 5,653,424. The trade had a 14.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.79.

On 08/14/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $66.76 per share and a market cap of $47.95Bil. The stock has returned -14.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.58.

The guru established a new position worth 665,738 shares in NAS:MSFT, giving the stock a 11.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $300.8 during the quarter.

On 08/14/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $291.91 per share and a market cap of $2,177.03Bil. The stock has returned 1.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-book ratio of 13.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.28 and a price-sales ratio of 11.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 7,051,112-share investment in NYSE:EQT. Previously, the stock had a 9.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.35 during the quarter.

On 08/14/2022, EQT Corp traded for a price of $46.19 per share and a market cap of $17.09Bil. The stock has returned 148.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EQT Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.73 and a price-sales ratio of 1.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 231,096-share investment in ARCA:SPY. Previously, the stock had a 6.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $444.05 during the quarter.

On 08/14/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $427.1 per share and a market cap of $392.88Bil. The stock has returned -2.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-book ratio of 3.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.19 and a price-sales ratio of 3.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought 42,081 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 1,526,620. The trade had a 6.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $135.83.

On 08/14/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $121.68 per share and a market cap of $1,593.17Bil. The stock has returned -11.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-book ratio of 6.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.94 and a price-sales ratio of 5.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

