HAP Trading, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1956 stocks valued at a total of $2.00Bil. The top holdings were SU(1.62%), ARMK(1.47%), and DIA(1.40%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HAP Trading, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,235,444 shares in NAS:CLAR, giving the stock a 1.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.91 during the quarter.

On 08/14/2022, Clarus Corp traded for a price of $26.6 per share and a market cap of $994.16Mil. The stock has returned -5.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Clarus Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-book ratio of 2.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.91 and a price-sales ratio of 2.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 64,236-share investment in NAS:QQQ. Previously, the stock had a 0.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $310.63 during the quarter.

On 08/14/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $330.39 per share and a market cap of $182.62Bil. The stock has returned -9.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-book ratio of 6.60.

During the quarter, HAP Trading, LLC bought 117,153 shares of NAS:TMUS for a total holding of 141,458. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $130.44.

On 08/14/2022, T-Mobile US Inc traded for a price of $146.46 per share and a market cap of $183.67Bil. The stock has returned 1.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, T-Mobile US Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 106.91, a price-book ratio of 2.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.31 and a price-sales ratio of 2.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 779,576-share investment in NYSE:BHC. Previously, the stock had a 0.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $14.12 during the quarter.

On 08/14/2022, Bausch Health Companies Inc traded for a price of $6.01 per share and a market cap of $2.18Bil. The stock has returned -77.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bausch Health Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 51.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.97 and a price-sales ratio of 0.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.27, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 359,498 shares in ARCA:ARKK, giving the stock a 0.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.9 during the quarter.

On 08/14/2022, ARK Innovation ETF traded for a price of $52.01 per share and a market cap of $10.13Bil. The stock has returned -56.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ARK Innovation ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.90.

