AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 3085 stocks valued at a total of $14.78Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.53%), MSFT(4.45%), and AMZN(2.03%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 153,686 shares. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 08/14/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $172.1 per share and a market cap of $2,765.78Bil. The stock has returned 16.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-book ratio of 47.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.54 and a price-sales ratio of 7.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. reduced their investment in NYSE:CPT by 142,178 shares. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $148.52.

On 08/14/2022, Camden Property Trust traded for a price of $145.72 per share and a market cap of $15.52Bil. The stock has returned 2.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Camden Property Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-book ratio of 3.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.37 and a price-sales ratio of 12.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. bought 58,672 shares of NAS:SWAV for a total holding of 75,426. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $177.01.

On 08/14/2022, ShockWave Medical Inc traded for a price of $289.13 per share and a market cap of $10.39Bil. The stock has returned 56.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ShockWave Medical Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 198.03, a price-book ratio of 34.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 161.57 and a price-sales ratio of 29.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 39,305 shares. The trade had a 0.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 08/14/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $291.91 per share and a market cap of $2,177.03Bil. The stock has returned 1.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-book ratio of 13.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.28 and a price-sales ratio of 11.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 64,400 shares. The trade had a 0.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 08/14/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $143.55 per share and a market cap of $1,462.42Bil. The stock has returned -13.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 128.63, a price-book ratio of 11.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.11 and a price-sales ratio of 3.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

