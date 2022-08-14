RGM Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

9010 STRADA STELL COURT NAPLES, FL 34109

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 18 stocks valued at a total of $1.92Bil. The top holdings were NICE(9.00%), CYBR(7.43%), and BOX(7.15%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were RGM Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 3,188,912-share investment in NYSE:SAIL. Previously, the stock had a 6.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $61.53 during the quarter.

On 08/14/2022, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc traded for a price of $65.08 per share and a market cap of $6.17Bil. The stock has returned 42.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 16.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -99.27 and a price-sales ratio of 12.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, RGM Capital, LLC bought 929,625 shares of NYSE:AVLR for a total holding of 1,219,105. The trade had a 3.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.49.

On 08/14/2022, Avalara Inc traded for a price of $92.25 per share and a market cap of $8.14Bil. The stock has returned -44.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Avalara Inc has a price-book ratio of 7.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -66.59 and a price-sales ratio of 10.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, RGM Capital, LLC bought 1,448,704 shares of NYSE:DT for a total holding of 1,912,793. The trade had a 2.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.92.

On 08/14/2022, Dynatrace Inc traded for a price of $43.3 per share and a market cap of $12.44Bil. The stock has returned -31.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dynatrace Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 302.80, a price-book ratio of 9.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 91.93 and a price-sales ratio of 12.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, RGM Capital, LLC bought 56,277 shares of NYSE:TYL for a total holding of 352,127. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $367.59.

On 08/14/2022, Tyler Technologies Inc traded for a price of $409.34 per share and a market cap of $17.02Bil. The stock has returned -14.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tyler Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 97.23, a price-book ratio of 6.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 12.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 48.94 and a price-sales ratio of 9.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

RGM Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:TENB by 308,912 shares. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.62.

On 08/14/2022, Tenable Holdings Inc traded for a price of $44.24 per share and a market cap of $4.94Bil. The stock has returned 5.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tenable Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 20.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -100.69 and a price-sales ratio of 7.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.