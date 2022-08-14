NORTHERN TRUST CORP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

The Northern Trust Corporation was founded by Byron Laflin Smith, a respected banker, in 1889. From humble beginnings in a single room, Northern Trust would become a full-fledged organization and move to a permanent location by 1906. Northern trust created the first life insurance trust, introducing an employee insurance plan and pension plan in 1912 and 1913, respectively. Although, like other banks, Northern Trust would be hit hard during the stock market crash of 1929, it continued to attract clients thanks to its conservative policies. Northern Trust Corporation continued to grow during the following decades, doubling in size when the bank capitalized on war opportunities in the 1940s. In the 1950s, Northern Trust focused on adapting to new advances in technology, becoming one of the first financial institutions to process electronic checks by 1962 and offering new automation techniques and services. Smith’s son, Edward Byron Smith, assumed the leadership in 1963, when the growing bank had totaled assets of over $1 billion. During this decade Northern Trust would begin to expand outside of the United States, opening a London branch office in 1969. Northern Trust would expand into the southern and western states during the 1970s and 80s, suffering some losses during the oil drops of the early 1980s. In 1979, Edward Smith stepped down, followed by three others who guided the bank through difficult times. By the time David Fox took over in 1990, Northern Trust had grown to become the 11th most profitable of the 100 largest banks in the nation. In 1998, the Northern Trust Global Investments was created, structuring focused investment management capabilities for personal and institutional clients. To keep up with the competition, Northern Trust has continued to open new offices and create new products and services, creating a network of 85 offices that span the globe. Northern Trust now employs over 14 thousand employees and holds almost a trillion in assets under management. Some of its notable mutual funds include International Equity, Mid and Large Cap Equity, and Global Sustainability Index.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 4749 stocks valued at a total of $466.87Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.27%), MSFT(4.62%), and AMZN(2.16%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NORTHERN TRUST CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

NORTHERN TRUST CORP reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 6,203,063 shares. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 08/14/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $172.1 per share and a market cap of $2,765.78Bil. The stock has returned 16.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-book ratio of 47.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.54 and a price-sales ratio of 7.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

NORTHERN TRUST CORP reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 2,685,557 shares. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 08/14/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $291.91 per share and a market cap of $2,177.03Bil. The stock has returned 1.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-book ratio of 13.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.28 and a price-sales ratio of 11.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 3,929,037-share investment in NAS:CERN. Previously, the stock had a 0.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $93.94 during the quarter.

On 08/14/2022, Cerner Corp traded for a price of $94.92 per share and a market cap of $27.92Bil. The stock has returned 20.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cerner Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 43.38, a price-book ratio of 6.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.47 and a price-sales ratio of 4.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

NORTHERN TRUST CORP reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 108,843 shares. The trade had a 0.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.5.

On 08/14/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $122.65 per share and a market cap of $1,593.17Bil. The stock has returned -11.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-book ratio of 6.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.94 and a price-sales ratio of 5.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

NORTHERN TRUST CORP reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 1,594,228 shares. The trade had a 0.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 08/14/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $143.55 per share and a market cap of $1,462.42Bil. The stock has returned -13.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 128.63, a price-book ratio of 11.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.11 and a price-sales ratio of 3.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

