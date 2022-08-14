Huber Capital Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Huber Capital Management LLC is an investment management firm based out of El Segundo, California. The company was established in 2007 by Joseph R. Huber, who is still with the company today acting as its CEO and CIO. Huber Capital Management has grown from its inception to now operate with 11 employees. The company holds over $3.5 billion in total assets under management spread across 56 accounts, all of which are discretionary. Both of Huber Capital Management’s total number of accounts and total assets under management have been growing in recent years with its total assets increasing significantly from under $50 million in 2010 to its current amount and its total number of accounts growing from 3 in 2010 to its current amount today. Huber Capital Management invests most heavily in the finance sector, which alone makes up over a quarter of its total asset allocations, and also invests, in the industrials, materials, information technology, health care, consumer discretionary, energy, utilities and telecommunications, and transports sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The company’s top 10 holdings together make up just over a third of its total holdings and Huber Capital Management has a relatively low turnover rate of approximately 3.9%. Huber Capital Management utilizes a fundamental investment methodology with a bottom up stock picking approach, conducting its research internally and focusing on the value stocks of small to large cap companies within the public equity markets of the United States. Huber Capital Management currently provides its services to a variety of clients including pension and profit sharing plans, which along makes up almost half of its entire clientele, state or municipal government entities, high net worth individuals, banking institutions, charities, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, and corporations, among others, in order of decreasing clientele.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 103 stocks valued at a total of $358.00Mil. The top holdings were GLNG(9.69%), KBR(8.25%), and SHEL(5.52%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Huber Capital Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Huber Capital Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:COP by 48,200 shares. The trade had a 1.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.98.

On 08/14/2022, ConocoPhillips traded for a price of $102.75 per share and a market cap of $130.80Bil. The stock has returned 84.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ConocoPhillips has a price-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-book ratio of 2.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.40 and a price-sales ratio of 2.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Huber Capital Management LLC bought 196,910 shares of NAS:RCII for a total holding of 516,039. The trade had a 1.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.9.

On 08/14/2022, Rent-A-Center Inc traded for a price of $30.74 per share and a market cap of $1.82Bil. The stock has returned -50.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Rent-A-Center Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 43.30, a price-book ratio of 3.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.06 and a price-sales ratio of 0.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Huber Capital Management LLC bought 129,100 shares of NYSE:BP for a total holding of 637,214. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.62.

On 08/14/2022, BP PLC traded for a price of $31.67 per share and a market cap of $99.53Bil. The stock has returned 28.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BP PLC has a price-book ratio of 1.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.39 and a price-sales ratio of 0.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Huber Capital Management LLC bought 64,100 shares of NYSE:SHEL for a total holding of 377,695. The trade had a 0.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.16.

On 08/14/2022, Shell PLC traded for a price of $54.29 per share and a market cap of $197.55Bil. The stock has returned 35.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shell PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 5.95, a price-book ratio of 1.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.11 and a price-sales ratio of 0.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Huber Capital Management LLC bought 718,604 shares of NYSE:WTI for a total holding of 1,494,130. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $5.6.

On 08/14/2022, W&T Offshore Inc traded for a price of $6.16 per share and a market cap of $881.83Mil. The stock has returned 89.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, W&T Offshore Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.36 and a price-sales ratio of 1.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

