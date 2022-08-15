COMMERCE BANK recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1143 stocks valued at a total of $12.28Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.75%), MSFT(4.33%), and CBSH(3.62%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were COMMERCE BANK’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, COMMERCE BANK bought 147,958 shares of NAS:AMGN for a total holding of 320,621. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $245.

On 08/15/2022, Amgen Inc traded for a price of $248.39 per share and a market cap of $132.87Bil. The stock has returned 12.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amgen Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-book ratio of 54.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.39 and a price-sales ratio of 5.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

COMMERCE BANK reduced their investment in NYSE:ETN by 241,997 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.07.

On 08/15/2022, Eaton Corp PLC traded for a price of $152.44 per share and a market cap of $60.72Bil. The stock has returned -6.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eaton Corp PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-book ratio of 3.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 22.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.82 and a price-sales ratio of 3.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

COMMERCE BANK reduced their investment in NYSE:IPG by 1,015,800 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.8.

On 08/15/2022, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc traded for a price of $30.34 per share and a market cap of $11.86Bil. The stock has returned -16.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-book ratio of 3.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.48 and a price-sales ratio of 1.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, COMMERCE BANK bought 123,667 shares of NYSE:PXD for a total holding of 491,078. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $253.61.

On 08/15/2022, Pioneer Natural Resources Co traded for a price of $232.95 per share and a market cap of $55.60Bil. The stock has returned 61.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pioneer Natural Resources Co has a price-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-book ratio of 2.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.47 and a price-sales ratio of 2.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, COMMERCE BANK bought 123,291 shares of NYSE:JNJ for a total holding of 1,244,867. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $178.16.

On 08/15/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $165.3 per share and a market cap of $434.60Bil. The stock has returned -3.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-book ratio of 5.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.70 and a price-sales ratio of 4.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

