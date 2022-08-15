NEXT CENTURY GROWTH INVESTORS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Next Century Growth Investors LLC is an investment management firm based out of Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company was originally established in 1998 by founder Thomas L. Press, who is still with the company today acting as its Chairman and CEO. Next Century Growth Investors has grown from its inception to now operate with 9 employees of which 5 are investment professionals. The company conducts its research both internally and externall, utilizing a growth oriented methodology with a long term investment horizon. Next Century Growth Investors invests most heavily in the information technology sector, which alone makes up over a third of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the health care, making up another quarter of its allocations, consumer discretionary, finance, industrials, and transports sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The company’s holdings are held for 7.3 quarters on average the Next Century Growth Investors has a turnover rate of 28% in the most recent quarter. Next Century Growth Investors currently holds over $3.1 billion in total assets under management spread across 68 accounts, all of which are discretionary accounts. Although its total number of accounts has been slowly decreasing in recent years, its total assets under management, despite some volatility, has been increasing, growing significantly from $1.5 billion back in 2010 to over twice that amount today. Next Century Growth Investors mainly caters to high net worth individuals and pension and profit sharing plans, which each make up over a quarter of the company’s client base, and also provides to charities, state and municipal government entities, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, and corporations and other businesses, in order of decreasing clientele. The company has had zero disclosures reported thus far on the form ADV which is kept track of by the SEC.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 111 stocks valued at a total of $765.00Mil. The top holdings were VRRM(4.27%), STAA(4.21%), and TMDX(3.68%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NEXT CENTURY GROWTH INVESTORS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 538,673-share investment in NAS:CSTL. Previously, the stock had a 2.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.58 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Castle Biosciences Inc traded for a price of $33.94 per share and a market cap of $892.52Mil. The stock has returned -49.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Castle Biosciences Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -13.14 and a price-sales ratio of 7.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 627,052-share investment in NAS:CDNA. Previously, the stock had a 2.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.88 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, CareDx Inc traded for a price of $23.69 per share and a market cap of $1.27Bil. The stock has returned -67.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CareDx Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -19.09 and a price-sales ratio of 3.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, NEXT CENTURY GROWTH INVESTORS LLC bought 552,301 shares of NAS:TMDX for a total holding of 895,962. The trade had a 2.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.67.

On 08/15/2022, TransMedics Group Inc traded for a price of $47 per share and a market cap of $1.50Bil. The stock has returned 55.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TransMedics Group Inc has a price-book ratio of 25.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -35.69 and a price-sales ratio of 25.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

NEXT CENTURY GROWTH INVESTORS LLC reduced their investment in NAS:LNTH by 378,476 shares. The trade had a 2.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.92.

On 08/15/2022, Lantheus Holdings Inc traded for a price of $83.15 per share and a market cap of $5.72Bil. The stock has returned 216.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lantheus Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 193.37, a price-book ratio of 10.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 50.44 and a price-sales ratio of 8.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 3.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, NEXT CENTURY GROWTH INVESTORS LLC bought 256,980 shares of NAS:SPT for a total holding of 323,351. The trade had a 1.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.47.

On 08/15/2022, Sprout Social Inc traded for a price of $66.18 per share and a market cap of $3.62Bil. The stock has returned -38.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sprout Social Inc has a price-book ratio of 25.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -96.19 and a price-sales ratio of 16.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

