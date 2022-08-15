OBERNDORF WILLIAM E recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 9 stocks valued at a total of $45.00Mil. The top holdings were MNDY(30.85%), TEAM(16.89%), and TDG(16.08%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were OBERNDORF WILLIAM E’s top five trades of the quarter.

OBERNDORF WILLIAM E reduced their investment in NAS:VMEO by 1,007,371 shares. The trade had a 18.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.11.

On 08/15/2022, Vimeo Inc traded for a price of $7.41 per share and a market cap of $1.23Bil. The stock has returned -78.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vimeo Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -16.69 and a price-sales ratio of 2.80.

The guru established a new position worth 52,091 shares in NAS:DDOG, giving the stock a 11.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $110.56 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Datadog Inc traded for a price of $115.72 per share and a market cap of $36.62Bil. The stock has returned -11.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Datadog Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11572.00, a price-book ratio of 30.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 562.65 and a price-sales ratio of 27.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 18,700 shares in NYSE:SNOW, giving the stock a 5.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $159.54 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Snowflake Inc traded for a price of $168.68 per share and a market cap of $53.66Bil. The stock has returned -41.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Snowflake Inc has a price-book ratio of 9.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -74.54 and a price-sales ratio of 36.63.

The guru established a new position worth 545 shares in NYSE:BILL, giving the stock a 0.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $146.85 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Bill.com Holdings Inc traded for a price of $157.64 per share and a market cap of $16.44Bil. The stock has returned -22.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bill.com Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -64.81 and a price-sales ratio of 30.06.

The guru established a new position worth 133,500 shares in NAS:MNDY, giving the stock a 32.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $188.45 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Monday.Com Ltd traded for a price of $137.1 per share and a market cap of $6.18Bil. The stock has returned -44.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Monday.Com Ltd has a price-book ratio of 9.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -31.66 and a price-sales ratio of 14.97.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

