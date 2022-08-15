BARDIN HILL MANAGEMENT PARTNERS LP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 86 stocks valued at a total of $384.00Mil. The top holdings were NEXT(11.07%), CDK(8.53%), and SWCH(8.43%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BARDIN HILL MANAGEMENT PARTNERS LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 2,071,431-share investment in NYSE:FOE. Previously, the stock had a 9.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.75 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Ferro Corp traded for a price of $22.01 per share and a market cap of $1.84Bil. The stock has returned 27.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ferro Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-book ratio of 3.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 17.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.35 and a price-sales ratio of 1.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 597,401 shares in NAS:CDK, giving the stock a 8.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $53.97 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, CDK Global Inc traded for a price of $54.76 per share and a market cap of $6.39Bil. The stock has returned 13.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CDK Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-book ratio of 11.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.71 and a price-sales ratio of 2.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 965,404 shares in NYSE:SWCH, giving the stock a 8.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.29 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Switch Inc traded for a price of $33.89 per share and a market cap of $5.31Bil. The stock has returned 41.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Switch Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-book ratio of 6.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.13 and a price-sales ratio of 8.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 271,113-share investment in NAS:CERN. Previously, the stock had a 5.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $93.94 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Cerner Corp traded for a price of $94.92 per share and a market cap of $27.92Bil. The stock has returned 20.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cerner Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 43.38, a price-book ratio of 6.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.47 and a price-sales ratio of 4.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 141,207 shares in NYSE:BHVN, giving the stock a 5.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $127.59 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd traded for a price of $147.76 per share and a market cap of $10.56Bil. The stock has returned 30.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -14.85 and a price-sales ratio of 11.81.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

