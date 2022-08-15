SV Health Investors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

ONE BOSTON PLACE BOSTON, MA 02108

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 5 stocks valued at a total of $44.00Mil. The top holdings were AHCO(40.94%), BCYC(34.74%), and BVS(23.17%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SV Health Investors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

SV Health Investors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AHCO by 296,899 shares. The trade had a 5.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.23.

On 08/15/2022, AdaptHealth Corp traded for a price of $23.62 per share and a market cap of $3.18Bil. The stock has returned -6.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AdaptHealth Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 45.42, a price-book ratio of 1.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.31 and a price-sales ratio of 1.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

SV Health Investors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:BCYC by 10,186 shares. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.45.

On 08/15/2022, Bicycle Therapeutics PLC traded for a price of $26.25 per share and a market cap of $779.00Mil. The stock has returned -9.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Bicycle Therapeutics PLC has a price-book ratio of 2.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -5.38 and a price-sales ratio of 45.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 1,824,542-share investment in NAS:STRO. Previously, the stock had a 17.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.52 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Sutro Biopharma Inc traded for a price of $7.09 per share and a market cap of $369.83Mil. The stock has returned -61.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sutro Biopharma Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.61 and a price-sales ratio of 6.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

SV Health Investors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:BVS by 92,435 shares. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.39.

On 08/15/2022, Bioventus Inc traded for a price of $9.08 per share and a market cap of $559.84Mil. The stock has returned -40.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bioventus Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 67.26, a price-book ratio of 1.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 61.37 and a price-sales ratio of 0.96.

The guru sold out of their 1,694,017-share investment in NAS:MSON. Previously, the stock had a 20.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.68 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Misonix Inc traded for a price of $26.54 per share and a market cap of $462.46Mil. The stock has returned 124.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Misonix Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -77.82 and a price-sales ratio of 6.18.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.