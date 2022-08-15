Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3610 AMERICAN RIVER DR. SACRAMENTO, CA 95864

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 542 stocks valued at a total of $2.37Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.94%), SPY(3.31%), and QQQ(3.29%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 478,836-share investment in ARCA:JHSC. Previously, the stock had a 0.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.61 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF traded for a price of $33.35 per share and a market cap of $376.02Mil. The stock has returned -4.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.01.

During the quarter, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC bought 106,742 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 998,580. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 08/15/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $172.1 per share and a market cap of $2,765.78Bil. The stock has returned 16.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-book ratio of 47.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.54 and a price-sales ratio of 7.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC bought 201,834 shares of ARCA:XLP for a total holding of 316,305. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.59.

On 08/15/2022, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $75.51 per share and a market cap of $16.26Bil. The stock has returned 7.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR has a price-book ratio of 5.50.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPIP by 471,868 shares. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.3.

On 08/15/2022, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF traded for a price of $27.92 per share and a market cap of $2.93Bil. The stock has returned -5.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:BIL by 144,131 shares. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.27.

On 08/15/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.45 per share and a market cap of $17.18Bil. The stock has returned 0.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

