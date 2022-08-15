Stonepine Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

P.O. BOX 250 BEND, OR 97709

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 25 stocks valued at a total of $215.00Mil. The top holdings were AMYT(20.48%), CTIC(10.23%), and XERS(8.35%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Stonepine Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 3,130,192-share investment in NAS:ATRS. Previously, the stock had a 5.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $5.19 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Antares Pharma Inc traded for a price of $5.59 per share and a market cap of $955.07Mil. The stock has returned 37.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Antares Pharma Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-book ratio of 5.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.93 and a price-sales ratio of 5.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 3,143,773 shares in NAS:AFMD, giving the stock a 4.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $3.44 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Affimed NV traded for a price of $3.05 per share and a market cap of $455.49Mil. The stock has returned -50.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Affimed NV has a price-book ratio of 2.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -3.55 and a price-sales ratio of 8.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 119,972-share investment in NAS:ENTA. Previously, the stock had a 3.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.54 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $67.99 per share and a market cap of $1.41Bil. The stock has returned 47.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -9.27 and a price-sales ratio of 15.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Stonepine Capital Management, LLC bought 2,253,224 shares of NAS:RZLT for a total holding of 3,001,926. The trade had a 3.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3.33.

On 08/15/2022, Rezolute Inc traded for a price of $3.07 per share and a market cap of $103.10Mil. The stock has returned -72.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Rezolute Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.92 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.49.

During the quarter, Stonepine Capital Management, LLC bought 842,217 shares of NAS:URGN for a total holding of 1,111,050. The trade had a 3.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $6.9.

On 08/15/2022, UroGen Pharma Ltd traded for a price of $8.53 per share and a market cap of $193.98Mil. The stock has returned -44.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UroGen Pharma Ltd has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.40 and a price-sales ratio of 3.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.