Apoletto Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 16 stocks valued at a total of $362.00Mil. The top holdings were XPEV(36.33%), LYEL(27.22%), and RLX(16.88%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Apoletto Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,906,327-share investment in NYSE:BOXD. Previously, the stock had a 5.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $7.76 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Boxed Inc traded for a price of $1.62 per share and a market cap of $117.44Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Boxed Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -3.73 and a price-sales ratio of 1.20.

Apoletto Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:XPEV by 157,000 shares. The trade had a 1.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.74.

On 08/15/2022, XPeng Inc traded for a price of $24.41 per share and a market cap of $20.86Bil. The stock has returned -40.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, XPeng Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -18.18 and a price-sales ratio of 5.15.

The guru established a new position worth 160,510 shares in NYSE:SKIL, giving the stock a 0.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $5.17 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Skillsoft Corp traded for a price of $4.73 per share and a market cap of $775.47Mil. The stock has returned -49.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Skillsoft Corp has a price-book ratio of 0.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 129.50 and a price-sales ratio of 1.94.

Apoletto Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:CCCS by 39,428 shares. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.22.

On 08/15/2022, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc traded for a price of $9.8 per share and a market cap of $6.04Bil. The stock has returned 5.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -91.08 and a price-sales ratio of 8.05.

Apoletto Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:DASH by 251,832 shares. The trade had a 4.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $108.33.

On 08/15/2022, DoorDash Inc traded for a price of $77.37 per share and a market cap of $29.87Bil. The stock has returned -58.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DoorDash Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -57.20 and a price-sales ratio of 4.80.

