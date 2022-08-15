Lavaca Capital LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 156 stocks valued at a total of $672.00Mil. The top holdings were SYY(2.87%), SPY(2.46%), and AAPL(1.45%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Lavaca Capital LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Lavaca Capital LLC reduced their investment in NAS:NFLX by 14,930 shares. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $224.13.

On 08/15/2022, Netflix Inc traded for a price of $249.3 per share and a market cap of $110.87Bil. The stock has returned -51.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Netflix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-book ratio of 5.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.97 and a price-sales ratio of 3.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Lavaca Capital LLC bought 47,100 shares of NYSE:SYY for a total holding of 227,799. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $83.73.

On 08/15/2022, Sysco Corp traded for a price of $84.77 per share and a market cap of $43.12Bil. The stock has returned 10.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sysco Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-book ratio of 31.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.50 and a price-sales ratio of 0.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Lavaca Capital LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:GS by 13,700 shares. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $311.64.

On 08/15/2022, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc traded for a price of $353.82 per share and a market cap of $120.78Bil. The stock has returned -12.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-book ratio of 1.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.88 and a price-sales ratio of 2.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Lavaca Capital LLC bought 190,000 shares of NAS:MQ for a total holding of 690,000. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.85.

On 08/15/2022, Marqeta Inc traded for a price of $8.505 per share and a market cap of $4.67Bil. The stock has returned -69.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Marqeta Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -15.31 and a price-sales ratio of 6.26.

The guru established a new position worth 4,835 shares in NAS:QQQ, giving the stock a 0.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $310.63 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $330.39 per share and a market cap of $182.62Bil. The stock has returned -9.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a price-book ratio of 6.60.

