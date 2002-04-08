Poster presentation at upcoming ESMO Annual Congress to highlight analysis of subgroup of patients with prostate cancer in NGM120 Phase 1a trial

Short-talk presentation at upcoming AACR Special Conference: Pancreatic Cancer to highlight analysis of patients with advanced pancreatic cancer in NGM120 Phase 1b trial

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NGM Bio) ( NGM), a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing transformative therapeutics for patients, today announced that abstracts related to NGM120, an antagonist antibody product candidate that binds GFRAL and is designed to inhibit GDF15 signaling, have been accepted for presentation at the ESMO Annual Congress, which will take place September 9 – 13, 2022 at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, Paris, and at the AACR Special Conference: Pancreatic Cancer, which will take place September 13 – 16, 2022 at the Sheraton Boston Hotel, Boston.

NGM120 is an antagonist antibody that binds glial cell-derived neurotrophic factor receptor alpha-like (GFRAL) and inhibits growth differentiation factor 15 (GDF15) signaling. NGM scientists have made several important discoveries related to GDF15, including identification of its cognate receptor, GFRAL. GFRAL is expressed in a specific region of the hindbrain, partially outside the blood brain barrier, and is believed to initiate signaling through multiple pathways, including the autonomic nervous system. Evidence has shown that serum levels of GDF15 are elevated in patients with several tumor types, including non-small cell lung cancer, melanoma, pancreatic, prostate, colorectal, gastric, esophageal and ovarian cancer, and are associated with a worse prognosis in multiple cancers. For more details on NGM Bio’s oncology portfolio visit NGM Bio’s website at https://www.ngmbio.com/discovery-engine/oncology/.

Poster Presentation at ESMO Annual Congress

Abstract title: Initial Results of a Cohort of Advanced Prostate Cancer Patients in a Phase 1a Study of NGM120, a First-in-class Anti-GDNF Family Receptor Alpha Like (GFRAL) Antibody Abstract #: 2545 Location: Poster Session 11, Poster Area Hall 4, September 11th 3:00 – 4:00 pm

Short-Talk Presentation at AACR Special Conference: Pancreatic Cancer



Abstract title: Initial Results of a Cohort of Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Patients in a Phase 1b Study of NGM120, a First-in-Class Anti-GDNF Family Receptor Alpha Like (GFRAL) Antibody Session Title: Bench to Bedside: The Science that Underpins Clinical Trials Location: Plenary Session 2 – Bench to Beside: The Science that Underpins Clinical Trials, September 14th 10:30 am – 12:30 pm

