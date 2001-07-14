LifeWorks, a global leader in digital and in-person wellbeing solutions, today launched its twelfth specialized internet-based cognitive behavioural therapy (iCBT) program, LifeWorks iCBT for employee burnout. With more than one+third+of+employees+reporting+high+mental+health+risk in Canada, this critical program addresses the signs of burnout in employees and provides needed support for individuals coping with the continued impacts and fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key features of the program include:

Combines self-paced, therapeutic exercises with confidential support from a licensed therapist to manage burnout symptoms and prevent further decline.

Therapist-guided experience with crisis support available 24/7 in app, through messaging, or by phone.

Complements other therapeutic modalities, such as short-term counselling available through employee and family assistance plans and traditional in-person support.

Employers can add LifeWorks iCBT to their existing mental health support services.

LifeWorks is the only provider offering specialized iCBT programs addressing unique and specific mental health challenges. LifeWorks iCBT for employee burnout is available in Canada and the United States through the company’s digital mental health platform.

Comments from president, integrated health solutions and executive vice president, LifeWorks, Neil King

“The events of the past two years have accelerated and compounded the factors that lead to burnout. LifeWorks iCBT for employee burnout program is built to specifically address and support employees who are struggling with a sense of mental, and even physical, exhaustion caused by prolonged stress. Left unaddressed, these feelings can negatively impact workplace culture, employee productivity, absenteeism, and the ability to attract and retain top talent. Our program will combat this by bringing accessible, evidence-based, and therapist-guided support to employees in need when they need it.”

About LifeWorks

LifeWorks is a world leader in providing digital and in-person solutions that support the total wellbeing of individuals – mental, physical, financial and social. As the trusted leader in mental health and wellbeing, LifeWorks delivers a personalized continuum of care that helps our clients improve the lives of their people and by doing so, improve their business. Guided by our purpose to improve lives and improve business, we help our clients improve the wellbeing of their people, we help them improve workforce engagement and productivity, thereby improving the performance of our clients’ organizations. LifeWorks is a publicly traded company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: LWRK). The Company has approximately 7,000 employees, 25,000 clients, and serves 36 million individuals and their families around in more than 160 countries.

