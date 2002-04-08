Scheduled to Appear On Shelves of Four National Big Box Grocery Retailers with their respective Fall Resets



MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. ( American: VINE), the leading producer of lower carb, lower sugar, and lower calorie premium wines in the United States, announced that, under its new leadership team, it has entered into distribution agreements with four of the nation’s leading retailers, with Fresh Vine Wine’s varietals hitting the shelves as part of their respective Fall resets. These new retail relationships are a reflection of one of the recent strategic initiatives new leadership has initiated to accelerate growth and minimize time to positive cash flow while preserving cash. Separately, the company today filed with the SEC its 10Q for the second quarter and period ended June 30, 2022.



Damian Novak, Executive Chairman of Fresh Vine Wine, Inc., said, “Today, we are announcing a number of strategic initiatives that leverage our unique market position, better capitalize on the awareness generated by our celebrity owners, Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, and build upon our rapidly expanding national presence. Most importantly, four national, big box retailers have indicated their definitive plans to include Fresh Vine Wines in their Fall resets, beginning in September. Concurrently, we have taken a critical lens to our business and identified opportunities to improve performance in ways that allow us to better meet investor expectations. This includes promoting Rick Nechio to interim CEO and initiating performance improvement measures that reduce our remaining 2022 five month run rate expenses by more than $6 million through the balance of calendar year 2022. Additionally, we added more than $3 million of wine to inventory during the quarter, strengthening our balance sheet and allowing the company to meet strong second half demand and providing significant liquidity as the company converts its current assets to cash. The net result is that we now have a clear path to a positive cash position and are simultaneously preserving capital for further implementation of our strategy.”

Rick Nechio, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Fresh Vine Wine, added, “ The infrastructure is being built for scalability, allowing the company to accelerate growth through virtually every distribution channel, with our recent announcements with big box retail grocery the most recent. This new channel complements our existing direct to consumer (DTC), online, on-premise, and convenience channels. Our newly announced upgraded DTC website, where orders can be completed in as little as three clicks, along with our new shipping rates, wine club member perks, and monthly subscription program resulted in a nearly 900% improvement in sales conversions. Now Fresh Vine can execute a successful DTC strategy to increase revenue, awareness, and further develop its brand using profitable marketing. In addition, we have already produced and bottled the inventory and reserved the production capacity to meet the growing demand for our premium products. Better For You is the fastest growing food & beverage category. And Fresh Vine Wine has been increasingly recognized as the category leader.

“Through June 30, 2022, we invested in building the foundation to support rapid growth. With the addition of big box retail grocery, we now have a formidable national distribution network that is the envy of our industry. We have relationships with four of the five largest beverage distributors in the United States, and we have produced inventory of our award-winning wines to quickly capture growing demand. Now, with our infrastructure firmly in place, we are in position to drive revenue in the second half of the year, particularly in the critical holiday season,” continued Nechio. “So, while we have absorbed the costs of this investment, we believe we are entering a period of rapid revenue generation. To make sure we are sufficiently resourced, we have also taken steps to preserve cash and achieve positive cash flow.”

Fresh Vine Wine's vision is to be the leading "Better For You" brand in this fast-emerging category, capitalizing on the trend toward healthy living that is sweeping the food and beverage industry. Fresh Vine Wine's strategy is to accelerate growth in 2022 by amplifying its product offerings, actively growing distribution, educating consumers and retailers on our product line, and focusing on in-market retail execution and in-store samplings. Fresh Vine Wine will continue to position its core brand lineup as an affordable luxury, between $14.99-$24.99. Sauvignon Blanc and Brut Rose Sparkling are Fresh Vine Wine's latest new varietals into the premium wine market.

