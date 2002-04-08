KING GEORGE, VA, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Free Flow, Inc. ( FFLO), is pleased to announce a new heavy melting scrap metal purchasing agreement valued at $14 million. The purchasing agreement is expected to involve a total of approximately 45,000 metric tons.

Mr. Sabir Saleem, Free Flow, Inc. Chief Executive Officer stated, "Adding a new scrap metal purchasing agreement worth $14 million in contract value is another significant milestone for Free Flow as we continue to enhance shareholder value.”

The contracted client is a major international supplier of commodities to industrial consumers, and its management possess over a 30-year history in bulk commodity trading and shipping.

Pricing for the scrap metal will be determined by the international published price index as reported by COMEX (Commodity Exchange Inc.) or the LME (the London Metal Exchange) on the date of supply order. The goods which may be subject to the agreement include ISRI 202 heavy melting scrap (80/20) ½ and ISRI 211 shredded steel.

ABOUT FREE FLOW, INC.

Free Flow, Inc., based King George, Virginia is a publicly traded company listed under the stock symbol ( FFLO, Financial). The company’s current worldwide business includes the sale of heavy melting scrap metal and used auto parts.

Free Flow headquarters and warehousing facilities are located on 19 acres, which provides OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) recycled auto parts and supplies. The Company continues to help reduce the carbon footprint involved in the production of new parts and steel products through the sales of recycled auto parts and supplies in the USA and internationally.

In the United States, approximately eleven million cars are scrapped and end up in salvage yards for reprocessing annually.

