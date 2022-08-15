Act Two Investors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 25 stocks valued at a total of $106.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(13.88%), GOOG(12.78%), and AAPL(11.68%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Act Two Investors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Act Two Investors LLC bought 23,217 shares of NYSE:DIS for a total holding of 38,222. The trade had a 2.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.41.

On 08/15/2022, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $124.14 per share and a market cap of $225.52Bil. The stock has returned -31.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 71.92, a price-book ratio of 2.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.47 and a price-sales ratio of 2.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Act Two Investors LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHO by 16,595 shares. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.22.

On 08/15/2022, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF traded for a price of $49.11 per share and a market cap of $9.81Bil. The stock has returned -3.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Act Two Investors LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:NOC by 1,478 shares. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $459.05.

On 08/15/2022, Northrop Grumman Corp traded for a price of $479 per share and a market cap of $73.74Bil. The stock has returned 33.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Northrop Grumman Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-book ratio of 5.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.99 and a price-sales ratio of 2.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.29, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Act Two Investors LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:GM by 12,268 shares. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.61.

On 08/15/2022, General Motors Co traded for a price of $39.03 per share and a market cap of $57.05Bil. The stock has returned -27.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Motors Co has a price-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-book ratio of 0.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.29 and a price-sales ratio of 0.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Act Two Investors LLC bought 3,350 shares of NAS:SBUX for a total holding of 28,612. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.03.

On 08/15/2022, Starbucks Corp traded for a price of $88.29 per share and a market cap of $101.18Bil. The stock has returned -22.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Starbucks Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.46 and a price-sales ratio of 3.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

