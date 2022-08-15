SEEYOND recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

59 AVENUE PIERRE MENDES FRANCE PARIS, I0 75013

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 601 stocks valued at a total of $879.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(1.95%), MSFT(1.78%), and SPY(1.76%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SEEYOND’s top five trades of the quarter.

SEEYOND reduced their investment in NYSE:JNJ by 26,388 shares. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $178.16.

On 08/15/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $165.87 per share and a market cap of $435.42Bil. The stock has returned -3.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-book ratio of 5.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.73 and a price-sales ratio of 4.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, SEEYOND bought 33,085 shares of NAS:TTWO for a total holding of 46,731. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $127.7.

On 08/15/2022, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc traded for a price of $123.735 per share and a market cap of $20.71Bil. The stock has returned -22.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 81.74, a price-book ratio of 2.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.38 and a price-sales ratio of 4.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, SEEYOND bought 44,236 shares of NAS:INCY for a total holding of 76,972. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.99.

On 08/15/2022, Incyte Corp traded for a price of $73.535 per share and a market cap of $16.46Bil. The stock has returned 1.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Incyte Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-book ratio of 4.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.84 and a price-sales ratio of 4.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, SEEYOND bought 29,517 shares of BATS:CBOE for a total holding of 53,380. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $112.32.

On 08/15/2022, Cboe Global Markets Inc traded for a price of $119.33 per share and a market cap of $12.69Bil. The stock has returned -4.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cboe Global Markets Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 61.67, a price-book ratio of 3.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.26 and a price-sales ratio of 3.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

SEEYOND reduced their investment in NYSE:BMY by 49,977 shares. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.11.

On 08/15/2022, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co traded for a price of $75.05 per share and a market cap of $160.07Bil. The stock has returned 14.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a price-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-book ratio of 4.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.77 and a price-sales ratio of 3.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.